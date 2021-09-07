Scholtz & Company LLC Has $6.94 Million Holdings in RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK)

Scholtz & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the period. RCI Hospitality accounts for about 2.4% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC owned about 1.16% of RCI Hospitality worth $6,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RCI Hospitality by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 611,510 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,886,000 after purchasing an additional 32,750 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 462,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth $5,087,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in RCI Hospitality by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 37,174 shares during the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI Hospitality stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 131 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,099. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $583.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.10. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.58 and a fifty-two week high of $81.65.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $57.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

About RCI Hospitality

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

