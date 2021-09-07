$38.46 Million in Sales Expected for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) will report $38.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.50 million to $41.41 million. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust reported sales of $38.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will report full year sales of $154.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $146.90 million to $161.79 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $149.59 million, with estimates ranging from $140.30 million to $158.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KKR Real Estate Finance Trust.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 51.55%.

Several analysts have weighed in on KREF shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.91 price target (down previously from $21.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.24.

In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, Director Christen E.J. Lee sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $215,996.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 262,324 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,110.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,494,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,844,000 after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,836,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,987,000 after buying an additional 726,411 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,382,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,528,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,111,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 63,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,900,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KREF traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,630. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.56. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $16.01 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 619.94 and a current ratio of 619.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is presently 88.21%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. Its target assets include mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other debt-oriented instruments. The company’s investment objective is capital preservation and generating attractive risk-adjusted returns for its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends.

