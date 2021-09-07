SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 8,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 218,669 shares.The stock last traded at $30.62 and had previously closed at $30.57.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.82.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 426.0% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,686,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,769,000 after buying an additional 1,366,171 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,542,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,595,000 after buying an additional 1,066,542 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,476,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,321,000 after buying an additional 710,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $16,634,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 9.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,844,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,309,000 after buying an additional 425,697 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

