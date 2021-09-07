ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Down to $74.04

Shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.04, but opened at $72.41. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $72.91, with a volume of 2,061 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.57 and a 200-day moving average of $66.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,552,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 1,879.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000.

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

