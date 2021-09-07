Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.43. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 22,388 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $58.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.77%. Analysts predict that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

