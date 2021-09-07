Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Down to $4.55

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.55, but opened at $4.43. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 22,388 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Silvercorp Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.
The firm has a market capitalization of $769.71 million, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.33.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,004,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 350,657 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 622,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 249,624 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silvercorp Metals by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.
