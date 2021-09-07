Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NYSE:HUT) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 281,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 2,530,563 shares.The stock last traded at $11.02 and had previously closed at $10.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HUT. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77.

Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $27.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining (NYSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

