ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $40.40

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $40.40, but opened at $38.79. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $39.51, with a volume of 8,092 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82.

Get ProShares Ultra Silver alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGQ. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Poehling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 74.0% during the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 65,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 27,973 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver by 23.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.