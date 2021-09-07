Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Has $13.42 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 444,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Realty Trust makes up 1.7% of Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $13,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 73,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 38,404 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE HR traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $30.03. 45,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.83.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.