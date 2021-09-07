1,964 Shares in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Bought by Geller Advisors LLC

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.3% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 86,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 33.4% in the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 753,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,997,000 after purchasing an additional 188,568 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth $1,016,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EW. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.92. 17,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,503,078. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.92 and its 200-day moving average is $97.85. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $70.92 and a 52 week high of $121.37.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total value of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

