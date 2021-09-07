Twin Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,344 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,489,000. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,565,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.45, for a total value of $2,935,804.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,621 shares of company stock worth $14,721,616. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE TYL traded down $4.64 on Tuesday, reaching $483.46. The stock had a trading volume of 726 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,573. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.21 and a beta of 0.60. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $479.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $444.47.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price target (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.95.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

