Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Given New GBX 360 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Eurocell (LON:ECEL) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON ECEL opened at GBX 284 ($3.71) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 266.13 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 258.30. Eurocell has a 1 year low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The company has a market capitalization of £317.48 million and a PE ratio of -144.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th.

About Eurocell

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

