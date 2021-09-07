Commerce Bank Sells 1,554 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Commerce Bank lowered its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 109.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $115.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.15 and a 12 month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.76. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total value of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

