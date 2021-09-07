Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 486 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter worth about $861,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.6% in the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 27,144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 10,261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $568.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $535.25 and its 200 day moving average is $489.54. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.07 and a 52 week high of $571.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TMO. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

