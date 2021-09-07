GAM Holding AG Has $9.79 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 24,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 15,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $70.62. 99,589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,362,609. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.06%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.74.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.