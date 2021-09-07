GAM Holding AG Buys New Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 78,188 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Splunk by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,680,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $769,587,000 after buying an additional 1,614,130 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth about $192,341,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,185,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Splunk by 4,771.9% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 429,357 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,076,000 after purchasing an additional 420,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,732,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $89,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,410,791. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SPLK traded down $2.89 on Tuesday, reaching $155.55. 38,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,288,145. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.56 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.28 and a 12 month high of $222.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.80.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 55.19%. The firm had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their target price on Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.10.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

