Lyell Wealth Management LP Has $813,000 Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lyell Wealth Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $226.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.58. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.60.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

