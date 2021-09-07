Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,337 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.81.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $75.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.48, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.92) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

