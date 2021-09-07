Bellevue Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 12.6% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in CSX by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in CSX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $1,150,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,264,750. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

