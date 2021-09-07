Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Bought by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 245,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,441 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $119,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $3,066,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,498 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded down $7.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $555.58. 7,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,254,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $528.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.60. The firm has a market cap of $151.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.03. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at $839,693.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total transaction of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $34,124,588 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.55.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

