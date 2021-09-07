Linear (LINA) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

Linear (CURRENCY:LINA) traded down 23.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Linear has a market cap of $187.46 million and approximately $49.43 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Linear has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. One Linear coin can currently be bought for $0.0468 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00014226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00140171 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00043560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $327.57 or 0.00700797 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

LINA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,003,665,123 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Linear’s official website is linear.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity “

Linear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linear should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

