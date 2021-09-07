Veles Hits One Day Volume of $163.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Veles has a total market cap of $46,316.70 and $163.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can currently be bought for about $0.0359 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Veles has traded 48.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,743.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.18 or 0.07233529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $645.24 or 0.01380386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00384118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00122894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $265.36 or 0.00567696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00534588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.00335785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006228 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,833 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,160 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

