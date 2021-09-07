SIBCoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,578.00 (SIB)

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One SIBCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000073 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SIBCoin has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. SIBCoin has a total market capitalization of $662,563.63 and approximately $2,578.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,743.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $3,381.18 or 0.07233529 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $645.24 or 0.01380386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.55 or 0.00384118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00122894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.36 or 0.00567696 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $249.88 or 0.00534588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.96 or 0.00335785 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006228 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin (CRYPTO:SIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,397,734 coins. The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

Buying and Selling SIBCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

