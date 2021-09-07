Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 7,756 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 95.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,756 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,833 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $381.53. The stock had a trading volume of 893,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975,289. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $366.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $342.35. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $260.11 and a 52 week high of $382.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

