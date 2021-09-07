Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Acquires 1,147 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 1,381.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 836.7% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,347,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,245 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 975.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 13,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $243,000. Full18 Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $854,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.89. 12,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,365,643. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.75. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 95.60, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.88.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $480.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSGP. TheStreet upgraded CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Truist decreased their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.51.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

