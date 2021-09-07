Twin Capital Management Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Twin Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 0.7% of Twin Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADP traded down $5.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,397. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $217.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.73.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.79%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $916,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,605,844 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

