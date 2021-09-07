Twin Capital Management Inc. Sells 4,035 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,035 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 43.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Prologis by 17.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.20.

NYSE:PLD traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.21. 33,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,755. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.08 and a fifty-two week high of $139.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

