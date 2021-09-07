Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 49.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,659 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 20,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,575. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49.

