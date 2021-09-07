Twin Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Twin Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,284 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after acquiring an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $163,889,000 after acquiring an additional 86,702 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 90,378 shares during the period. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT stock traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, hitting $148.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,300,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $414.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.59.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.42, for a total transaction of $1,324,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,565,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,521,719.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 254,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $38,441,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,196,454 shares of company stock valued at $3,530,357,633. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.