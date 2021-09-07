iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 92.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,397 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $116,408,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $120,666,000. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $91,557,000. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,271,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,568,000 after acquiring an additional 573,034 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $22,808,000.

USMV traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $78.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,452,048 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.66.

