Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 413,753 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413,753 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.16% of Roblox worth $74,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co lifted its position in Roblox by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Roblox by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at $380,000. 33.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Roblox stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. 54,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,847,580. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.80. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $60.50 and a 1-year high of $103.87.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $4,610,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Daniel Sturman sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $750,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 629,302 shares of company stock worth $53,073,956.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RBLX shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Roblox from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Roblox Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

