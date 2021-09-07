Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 25,213 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,737 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25,213 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.06% of Netflix worth $148,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Netflix by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $15.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $605.96. The stock had a trading volume of 132,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,112. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $598.76. The company has a market cap of $268.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $535.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $521.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.41.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

