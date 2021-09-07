Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,893. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

