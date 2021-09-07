Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Western New England Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 162.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 19.0% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 12,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Western New England Bancorp by 16.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WNEB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.61. 298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,893. Western New England Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $9.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.