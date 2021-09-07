Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 646 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 340.2% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,365.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.84. The stock had a trading volume of 49,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,014. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.57. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $79.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.