1,601 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Purchased by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,012,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,063,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,055,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,986,000 after purchasing an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter.

MGK stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $249.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,365. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.80. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.51 and a fifty-two week high of $250.52.

