Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 15,495 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 57.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,495 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QUAL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.1% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,172,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,397,000 after purchasing an additional 440,361 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 234,861.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 291,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,481,000 after buying an additional 291,228 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 3,034,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,256,000 after buying an additional 221,783 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $19,488,000.

QUAL traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $141.39. The company had a trading volume of 588,814 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $88.63.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.