Level Four Advisory Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 4.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 181,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.3% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 32,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,609,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Moody’s by 11.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,422,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Moody’s by 3.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,344,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 12.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,988,000 after buying an additional 133,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

MCO stock opened at $385.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $377.61 and a 200-day moving average of $338.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,657.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.50, for a total transaction of $162,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,371,014. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.64.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

