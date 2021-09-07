Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Acquires 21,021 Shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NASDAQ:ESPO) by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,021 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF were worth $3,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ESPO. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 87.2% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.11. The stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,299. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $81.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.58.

