Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bridgestone (OTCMKTS:BRDCY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.200-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.21 billion-$30.21 billion.

BRDCY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgestone from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Bridgestone from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of Bridgestone stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.86. 30,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,785. The company has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.19. Bridgestone has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $23.86.

Bridgestone Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of tires and rubber products. It operates through the Tires and Diversified Products segments. The Tires segment manufactures and sells tires, tubes, wheels and accessories. It also offers retread material and services, and auto maintenance. The Diversified Products segment includes chemical and industrial products, sporting goods, bicycles, and financial services.

