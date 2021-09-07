Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 58,040 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 58,040 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at $291,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 3.6% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 212,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co bought a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 18.9% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 9,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 57.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. 598,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,067,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The company has a market cap of $262.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

