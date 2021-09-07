Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Purchases 92,186 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 3.7% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $7,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.72. 2,427,708 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

