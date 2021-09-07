Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Buys 4,730 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $3,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 601,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,617,000 after purchasing an additional 61,454 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,597,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 181.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after buying an additional 33,218 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 225,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,895,000 after buying an additional 26,553 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.01. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,881. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.04. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $137.06.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Read More: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.