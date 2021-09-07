Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE:CLPR) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Clipper Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. Clipper Realty posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clipper Realty will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Clipper Realty.

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Clipper Realty had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.72%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Clipper Realty in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Clipper Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the first quarter worth $118,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Clipper Realty during the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Clipper Realty by 6,281.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 23,557 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CLPR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.60. 101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,939. Clipper Realty has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $9.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $138.14 million, a P/E ratio of -18.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Clipper Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty, Inc engages in the acquisition, owning, managing, operating, and repositioning of real estate properties. The firm operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment consists of the Flatbush Gardens, the Clover House, the 10 West 65th Street, the 1010 Pacific Street, and portions of the 250 Livingston Street, Tribeca House, and Aspen properties.

