Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Up to $15.59

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.59, but opened at $16.29. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 2,181 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABOS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Acumen Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Get Acumen Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.88.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($7.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($7.74). On average, equities research analysts predict that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, Director John A. Stalfort III purchased 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul B. Manning purchased 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.