Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Shares Gap Up to $106.35

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $106.35, but opened at $110.63. Futu shares last traded at $113.09, with a volume of 29,628 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International raised shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.38.

Get Futu alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.26. The company has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a net margin of 44.47% and a return on equity of 20.44%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Futu by 221.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,432 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Futu by 264.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,965,000 after purchasing an additional 615,526 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Futu by 63.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,179,000 after purchasing an additional 324,434 shares during the period. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Futu during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,990,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Futu in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.