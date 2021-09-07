Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC Raises Stock Position in Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC) by 339.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 126,916 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $3,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Canopy Growth by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 100,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 64,319 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 328,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 23,787 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $536,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Canopy Growth by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 830,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after purchasing an additional 181,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Canopy Growth by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGC traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $17.07. 133,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a current ratio of 10.44. Canopy Growth Co. has a 1-year low of $13.83 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.43 and a 200-day moving average of $25.11.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $1.02. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 200.71% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $136.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

CGC has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.34.

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

