MarketPeak (PEAK) Trading Up 19.3% This Week

MarketPeak (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, MarketPeak has traded up 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One MarketPeak coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00001797 BTC on popular exchanges. MarketPeak has a market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $223,122.00 worth of MarketPeak was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MarketPeak alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00135025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.36 or 0.00705933 BTC.

MarketPeak Coin Profile

MarketPeak (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. MarketPeak’s total supply is 8,886,638 coins and its circulating supply is 8,886,290 coins. The official website for MarketPeak is marketpeak.com . MarketPeak’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

MarketPeak Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MarketPeak directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MarketPeak should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MarketPeak using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MarketPeak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MarketPeak and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.