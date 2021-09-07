Tradition Wealth Management LLC Sells 883 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 883 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,005,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 4.2% during the second quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,510 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,213,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,967,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,328 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the period. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.28. 100,356 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,328,479. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $228.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,186 shares of company stock worth $956,254 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

