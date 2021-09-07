Bluzelle Price Down 10.5% This Week (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Bluzelle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bluzelle has a market cap of $69.31 million and $26.82 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002833 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014183 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00135025 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.36 or 0.00705933 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,718,749 coins. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com . The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

