Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $6.18 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 70.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,106 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,245 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,175,579 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,718,106,000 after purchasing an additional 382,061 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,805,015 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,659,987,000 after purchasing an additional 515,935 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,646,481 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,529,020,000 after purchasing an additional 786,166 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total value of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $2.20 on Tuesday, reaching $227.31. The stock had a trading volume of 191,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,343. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.77 and a 200-day moving average of $228.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $442.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

