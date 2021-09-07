Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.87 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) will announce sales of $12.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Jounce Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370,000.00 and the highest is $25.37 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jounce Therapeutics will report full year sales of $57.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.91 million to $82.66 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $66.80 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $83.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jounce Therapeutics.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on JNCE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

NASDAQ JNCE traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.53. 5,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,231. Jounce Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $14.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.54 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 132.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 21.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jounce Therapeutics by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $31,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jounce Therapeutics Company Profile

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company, which treat cancer by developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors and provide long-lasting benefits to patients. Its products pipeline include JTX-2011 (ICOS); JTX-4014 (PD-1); Lead Macrophage Program; Macrophage Targeting; T Reg; B Cells; and Stromal Targeting.

